Building A Legacy 2 by bkbinthecity
Photo 3859

Building A Legacy 2

Here is another picture from my project of photographing Edmonton's historical buildings.
This is Loyal Orange Hall #1654.
It is tucked away in a section of Old Strathcona on Edmonton's Southside.
Built in 1903 it is one of Alberta's oldest public assembly buildings and it sits on the original location where it was built
It was built by members of the Loyal Orange Lodge. A partisan group supporting the cause of Protestantism in England.
Today it is used by the general public for musical and dramatic events as well as craft sales
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Neat building! Thanks for the history as well. And looks like the snow is melting!
March 31st, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a lovely building and interesting info.
March 31st, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
How fascinating. You don't hear much about the Orange order in England - really only in the context of Northern Ireland where it is still divisive.
March 31st, 2022  
