Building A Legacy 2

Here is another picture from my project of photographing Edmonton's historical buildings.

This is Loyal Orange Hall #1654.

It is tucked away in a section of Old Strathcona on Edmonton's Southside.

Built in 1903 it is one of Alberta's oldest public assembly buildings and it sits on the original location where it was built

It was built by members of the Loyal Orange Lodge. A partisan group supporting the cause of Protestantism in England.

Today it is used by the general public for musical and dramatic events as well as craft sales