They're Back by bkbinthecity
They're Back

The Canadian Geese have arrived back in Edmonton despite the snow which apparently they don't seem to mind
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Such a lovely sight and shot, they are such beautiful geese.
March 30th, 2022  
Agnes
So beautiful
March 30th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
I always love how they look after their families, we see them here often too.
March 30th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Better early than late?
March 30th, 2022  
