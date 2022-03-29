Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3858
They're Back
The Canadian Geese have arrived back in Edmonton despite the snow which apparently they don't seem to mind
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3858
photos
364
followers
439
following
1056% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
27th March 2022 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
park
,
geese
Diana
ace
Such a lovely sight and shot, they are such beautiful geese.
March 30th, 2022
Agnes
So beautiful
March 30th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
I always love how they look after their families, we see them here often too.
March 30th, 2022
Wylie
ace
Better early than late?
March 30th, 2022
