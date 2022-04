Checking In

This is Edmonton's oldest continually run hotel up until 2019.

Built in 1891 by the Calgary Edmonton railroad.

It sat across the street from the C&E railway station. It originally had 45 rooms.

It had additions in 1903 and 1907.

New owners gave it a face-lift in 2019. Today there is tavern on the main floor with space to lease on the second and third floors