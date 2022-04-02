Previous
Next
Family Visit by bkbinthecity
Photo 3862

Family Visit

This weekend Melody's nephew is here visiting with his family. The newest addition is little Amelia. She is 18 months old and this was the first time we saw her in person as they live in British Columbia.
Here are a few pics from the visit
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1058% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise