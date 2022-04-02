Sign up
Photo 3862
Family Visit
This weekend Melody's nephew is here visiting with his family. The newest addition is little Amelia. She is 18 months old and this was the first time we saw her in person as they live in British Columbia.
Here are a few pics from the visit
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
family
collage
