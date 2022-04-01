The House

As promised here is the house that goes along with the tree from yesterday's post.

This is the Margaret Martin Residence. Margaret and her husband David moved here from North Dakota in 1899.

They established a farm on an area south of this site.

David passed away from pneumonia 18 months after arriving here. Margaret remained on the farm with her children for a few more years.

In 1907 she sold the farm and had this house built . She planted the tree the same year.

When Margaret passed away in 1940 the house was left to one of Margaret's daughters