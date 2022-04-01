Previous
The House by bkbinthecity
Photo 3861

The House

As promised here is the house that goes along with the tree from yesterday's post.
This is the Margaret Martin Residence. Margaret and her husband David moved here from North Dakota in 1899.
They established a farm on an area south of this site.
David passed away from pneumonia 18 months after arriving here. Margaret remained on the farm with her children for a few more years.
In 1907 she sold the farm and had this house built . She planted the tree the same year.
When Margaret passed away in 1940 the house was left to one of Margaret's daughters
moni kozi ace
What a wonderful building! Does anyone live in there? Superb architecture.
April 2nd, 2022  
winghong_ho
Nice building. Great story behind the photo.
April 2nd, 2022  
Wylie ace
A lovely little house.
April 2nd, 2022  
