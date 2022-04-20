School Days

Previous
Back to my historical project. This the McKay Avenue School. It was Edmonton's first brick schoolhouse. It opened in 1904.
When Alberta became a province in 1905 the third floor of this school was used to house the Alberta Legislative Assembly.
The school was named after Dr. William MacKay. When the stone was made with his name it was misspelled and it was to late to correct it before the grand opening. So the good doctor's name is permanently misspelled in stone above the entrance.
Today it is home to the Edmonton Public School Board Archives and Museum
