Photo 3882
Just Sitting There
The other day we woke up to the ground covered in snow but by late afternoon most of it had melted.
However, down in our river valley there is still a fair amount of snow as you can see in this picture
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
snow
,
sea
,
bird
,
gull
