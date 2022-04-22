Previous
Just Sitting There by bkbinthecity
Photo 3882

Just Sitting There

The other day we woke up to the ground covered in snow but by late afternoon most of it had melted.
However, down in our river valley there is still a fair amount of snow as you can see in this picture
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

bkb in the city

