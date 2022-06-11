Sign up
Photo 3932
Windows
Well it is a good thing that l took several shots of the church while l was there. Today was extremely windy so l didn't spend a lot of time outdoors.
Here are a set of windows on the church from yesterday's post
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
,
windows
,
architecture
,
building
moni kozi
ace
Very beautiful
June 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful looking window and wonderful shapes.
June 12th, 2022
