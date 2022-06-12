Previous
Spring Blossoms by bkbinthecity
Spring Blossoms

Took this shot today after church. The tree certainly caught my attention
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
moni kozi ace
Oh, this is so incredibly beautiful, despite the overcast sky
June 13th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
What is the name of this tree ..it is so lovely with all that blossom
June 13th, 2022  
