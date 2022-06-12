Sign up
Photo 3933
Spring Blossoms
Took this shot today after church. The tree certainly caught my attention
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3933
photos
360
followers
376
following
1077% complete
Tags
tree
,
landscape
,
blossoms
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is so incredibly beautiful, despite the overcast sky
June 13th, 2022
Hoopydoo
What is the name of this tree ..it is so lovely with all that blossom
June 13th, 2022
