A Beautiful Day In The Park by bkbinthecity
We had an early morning errand to run today. On our way home we stopped of at Hawrelak Park.
It was a perfect day weather wise to enjoy the beautiful landscape
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
moni kozi ace
It surely looks like a most pleasant weather in a most pleasant surrounding
June 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, beautiful cloudscape too.
June 14th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Lovely peaceful scene..a little like a park near me but you have water fountains and we have paddle boats!
June 14th, 2022  
