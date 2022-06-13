Sign up
Photo 3934
A Beautiful Day In The Park
We had an early morning errand to run today. On our way home we stopped of at Hawrelak Park.
It was a perfect day weather wise to enjoy the beautiful landscape
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Taken
13th June 2022 11:19am
park
landscape
moni kozi
ace
It surely looks like a most pleasant weather in a most pleasant surrounding
June 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, beautiful cloudscape too.
June 14th, 2022
Hoopydoo
Lovely peaceful scene..a little like a park near me but you have water fountains and we have paddle boats!
June 14th, 2022
