Photo 3964
In The Distance
Located on the highway west of Edmonton is the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. I stopped to get a picture of it and then drove up to it to take some close ups.
I will post some pictures of the beautiful garden located there
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
church
,
architecture
,
building
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The Lord is always on the horizon! I love this shot with the pretty white church standing out against the big sky. fav!
July 13th, 2022
