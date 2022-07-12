Previous
Next
In The Distance by bkbinthecity
Photo 3964

In The Distance

Located on the highway west of Edmonton is the Holy Trinity Catholic Church. I stopped to get a picture of it and then drove up to it to take some close ups.
I will post some pictures of the beautiful garden located there
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1086% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
The Lord is always on the horizon! I love this shot with the pretty white church standing out against the big sky. fav!
July 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise