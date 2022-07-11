Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3963
A City Mural
Today l took Melody's Mom to an appointment. While waiting l decided to go and search out a new mural l heard about.
A beautiful mural showing the river and the downtown skyline
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3963
photos
362
followers
379
following
1085% complete
View this month »
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
11th July 2022 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
city
,
artwork
,
edmonton
Dinah Pinkston
That is beautiful artwork!
July 12th, 2022
Babs
ace
Gorgeous mural.
July 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close