A City Mural by bkbinthecity
A City Mural

Today l took Melody's Mom to an appointment. While waiting l decided to go and search out a new mural l heard about.
A beautiful mural showing the river and the downtown skyline
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dinah Pinkston
That is beautiful artwork!
July 12th, 2022  
Babs ace
Gorgeous mural.
July 12th, 2022  
