Photo 3961
Colours In The Sky
Last night we arrived at the restaurant just as it began to really rain. The storm didn't last all that long. However, the result was this beautiful rainbow.
When l noticed it l quickly made my way outside to take a picture
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
8
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
sky
,
rainbow
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
July 10th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
That’s a stunner!
July 10th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Well captured.
July 10th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great rainbow shot!
July 10th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Great raibow and reflections
July 10th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful rainbow - hope you found your pot of gold !!!
July 10th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great view and rainbow capture.
July 10th, 2022
Kartia
ace
Love it. Looks like the little man in the sign could run right over it.
July 10th, 2022
