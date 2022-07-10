Previous
Colours In The Sky by bkbinthecity
Colours In The Sky

Last night we arrived at the restaurant just as it began to really rain. The storm didn't last all that long. However, the result was this beautiful rainbow.
When l noticed it l quickly made my way outside to take a picture
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
JackieR ace
Beautiful
July 10th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That’s a stunner!
July 10th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Well captured.
July 10th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great rainbow shot!
July 10th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great raibow and reflections
July 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful rainbow - hope you found your pot of gold !!!
July 10th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great view and rainbow capture.
July 10th, 2022  
Kartia ace
Love it. Looks like the little man in the sign could run right over it.
July 10th, 2022  
