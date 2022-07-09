Previous
Next
A Beautiful Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 3960

A Beautiful Day

Today was our 39th Wedding Anniversary. It was extra special as our dear friend Valerie, she was one of Melody's bridesmaids, was visiting us from Saskatchewan.
We had lunch at Melody's parents and then drove out to the town of Stony Plain. It is only about 30 minutes west of Edmonton.
The pictures starting with the top left corner
1. Rotary Park
2. Melody's parents checking out one of many
murals in town.
3. Melody's parents, Valerie and Melody on a
bench on Main Street
4. A section of the Public Library
To end the day we went out for dinner. Valerie treated us to dinner for our anniversary and Melody's parents paid for Valerie because she was visiting.
It was a wonderful day all around.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1084% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John ace
Congrats! Looks like a great day all around!
July 10th, 2022  
cityhillsandsea
Congratulations!
July 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise