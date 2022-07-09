A Beautiful Day

Today was our 39th Wedding Anniversary. It was extra special as our dear friend Valerie, she was one of Melody's bridesmaids, was visiting us from Saskatchewan.

We had lunch at Melody's parents and then drove out to the town of Stony Plain. It is only about 30 minutes west of Edmonton.

The pictures starting with the top left corner

1. Rotary Park

2. Melody's parents checking out one of many

murals in town.

3. Melody's parents, Valerie and Melody on a

bench on Main Street

4. A section of the Public Library

To end the day we went out for dinner. Valerie treated us to dinner for our anniversary and Melody's parents paid for Valerie because she was visiting.

It was a wonderful day all around.