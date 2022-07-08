Sign up
Photo 3959
Two Months Later
Back in the middle of May l took a picture of Rutherford House. As promised I said I would go back when everything was in full bloom
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
spring
,
house
,
landscape
,
architecture
,
summer
,
building
,
season
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, what a difference - so pretty now
July 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous comparison shot, it looks lovely now.
July 9th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
What a difference a few months makes.
July 9th, 2022
