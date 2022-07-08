Previous
Two Months Later by bkbinthecity
Photo 3959

Two Months Later

Back in the middle of May l took a picture of Rutherford House. As promised I said I would go back when everything was in full bloom
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1084% complete

Renee Salamon ace
Wow, what a difference - so pretty now
July 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous comparison shot, it looks lovely now.
July 9th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
What a difference a few months makes.
July 9th, 2022  
