Stony Plain Murals.....Press Relief

The shown of Stony Plain is nicknamed The Town With A Painted Past. Over the years a number of Murals have been painted . Currently they have 40 in total. This week l will feature a few of them from our recent day we went there.

Stony Plains first newspaper was The Stony Plain Advertiser. It ran from 1907-1912.

It was published each Saturday and contained social activities, local and World news as well as a section entitled "News From The Country "