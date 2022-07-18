Previous
Stony Plain Murals.....Press Relief by bkbinthecity
Photo 3973

Stony Plain Murals.....Press Relief

The shown of Stony Plain is nicknamed The Town With A Painted Past. Over the years a number of Murals have been painted . Currently they have 40 in total. This week l will feature a few of them from our recent day we went there.
Stony Plains first newspaper was The Stony Plain Advertiser. It ran from 1907-1912.
It was published each Saturday and contained social activities, local and World news as well as a section entitled "News From The Country "
Jessica Eby
Stony Plain is a very familiar name but I've never really been to that part of Alberta (I looked it up on Maps) so I'm not sure why! Anyway, I am looking forward to seeing a few of its murals on here :)

In this one, does it depict the same building from inside and out?
July 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot of this wonderful mural, I love the tones and the storytelling.
July 19th, 2022  
Terri ace
What a wonderful mural depicting this history.
July 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great storytelling mural.
July 19th, 2022  
