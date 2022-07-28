Sign up
Photo 3983
Up Up And Away
These are from the other day when we were at the park. We arrived just as the balloon was lifting off
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
0
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3983
photos
365
followers
382
following
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
3982
3983
Tags
balloon
,
hot
,
park
,
air
,
edmonton
