All Quiet For Now by bkbinthecity
Photo 3991

All Quiet For Now

This is located in Old Strathcona. In a few days this place will be swarming with large crowds. It is main office for The Edmonton Fringe Festival which opens August 11.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1093% complete

JackieR ace
Going to be lots of people photography opportunities soon then!!!
August 6th, 2022  
