A Simple Shot by bkbinthecity
Photo 3992

A Simple Shot

Today was a long day so here is a simple shot that I took the other day
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1093% complete

Diana ace
Lovely to see so much greenery close to a city.
August 7th, 2022  
