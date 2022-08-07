Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3993
Morning Walk
Today l drove Melody's parents to church. Afterwards I went for a walk in one of our many parks
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3993
photos
361
followers
384
following
1093% complete
View this month »
3986
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
7th August 2022 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
landscape
Kartia
ace
Looks like another beautiful spot. You have lovely parks!
August 8th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wow!!! This looks like such a splendid place for a walk!
August 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close