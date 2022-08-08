Previous
Next
Morning Walk Day 2 by bkbinthecity
Photo 3994

Morning Walk Day 2

Continuing with my pictures from yesterday's walk in the park. The Park has a creek running through it and so they have bridges you can use to cross over
8th August 2022 8th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1094% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Terri ace
Beautiful bridge. Hope you enjoyed your walk.
August 9th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
That is a beautiful bridge. Nice shot. I like your composition
August 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of the great scene and beautiful bridge.
August 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise