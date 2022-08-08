Sign up
Photo 3994
Morning Walk Day 2
Continuing with my pictures from yesterday's walk in the park. The Park has a creek running through it and so they have bridges you can use to cross over
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
7th August 2022 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
park
,
landscape
Terri
ace
Beautiful bridge. Hope you enjoyed your walk.
August 9th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
That is a beautiful bridge. Nice shot. I like your composition
August 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of the great scene and beautiful bridge.
August 9th, 2022
