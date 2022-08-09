Previous
Next
Morning Walk Day 3 by bkbinthecity
Photo 3995

Morning Walk Day 3

Here is one more picture from my Walk in the park a few days ago
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1094% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Such a pretty park.
August 10th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Beautiful dappled light
August 10th, 2022  
Sarah Bremner ace
Lovely space to enjoy sunshine and shade
August 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful with the lovely dappled light.
August 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise