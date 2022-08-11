Previous
A Classic Look by bkbinthecity
Photo 3997

A Classic Look

While out and about today l spotted these houses. They all date back to about 1915.
I like the style and decided to shoot them in black and white
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1095% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of these stylish homes, they look so neat and tidy.
August 12th, 2022  
Annie D ace
They are lovely - I photograph houses a lot on my road trips...
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
