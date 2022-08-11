Sign up
Photo 3997
A Classic Look
While out and about today l spotted these houses. They all date back to about 1915.
I like the style and decided to shoot them in black and white
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
Tags
buildings
,
houses
,
architecture
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these stylish homes, they look so neat and tidy.
August 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
They are lovely - I photograph houses a lot on my road trips...
August 12th, 2022
