Mini Concert by bkbinthecity
Photo 3999

Mini Concert

The Edmonton Symphony Ochestra is host some outdoor weekend concerts this summer. Tonight was close to where we live so l decided to check it out.
I am hoping to take in another one next weekend
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1095% complete

View this month

