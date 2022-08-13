Sign up
Photo 3999
Mini Concert
The Edmonton Symphony Ochestra is host some outdoor weekend concerts this summer. Tonight was close to where we live so l decided to check it out.
I am hoping to take in another one next weekend
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
Tags
music
,
concert
,
outdoor
