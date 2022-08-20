Previous
Next
Heading Down The Track by bkbinthecity
Photo 4006

Heading Down The Track

When we were out for a drive Melody spotted the Edmonton Street car. By the time l managed to find a place to park the street car was gone. That left just the tracks for my picture.
I will attempt again to get a picture of the street car
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1097% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise