Photo 4006
Heading Down The Track
When we were out for a drive Melody spotted the Edmonton Street car. By the time l managed to find a place to park the street car was gone. That left just the tracks for my picture.
I will attempt again to get a picture of the street car
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4006
photos
357
followers
381
following
Tags
tracks
,
railway
