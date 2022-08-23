Sign up
Photo 4009
Sunset Day 2
Here is one more sunset shot that I took the other night
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
sunset
,
park
,
landscape
,
edmonton
Maggiemae
ace
amazing ray coming from the sun! Very peaceful scene!
August 24th, 2022
