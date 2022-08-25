Previous
Another Fountain by bkbinthecity
Photo 4011

Another Fountain

Today we made our way to Little Italy. This is the Ortona Fountain located in Giovanni Caboto Park.
Look closely and you can see the man's dog cooling off in the Fountain
25th August 2022

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.


eDorre Andresen ace
I see him. Neat series and beautiful fountain
August 26th, 2022  
