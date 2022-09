Alberta Day 2

Here are my next selection of photos celebrating Alberta as a province. This weekend is a new holiday honoring the fact that Alberta officially became a province on September 1st 1905

Starting top left going clockwise



1. The Flatiron Building in the Central Alberta

town of Lacombe.



2. Bow Falls in Banff.



3. The small town of Tofield just east of

Edmonton.



4. Canadian Pacific Engine 29 downtown

Calgary.