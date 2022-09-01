Previous
Alberta Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 4018

Alberta Day

Our current Premier will officially be stepping down from his position in a month. A few weeks ago he decided to initiate a new holiday in Alberta.
Sept 1st 1905 was when Alberta entered into the Dominion of Canada as an official province. So our Premier decided that Sept 1st would now be Alberta Day.
So as a result l have decided over the next few days to share a variety of photos that l have taken over the years that show off a number of things that make Alberta a great province.
Today starting at the top left and going clockwise
1. Giant Easter Egg in the Ukrainian community
of Vegreville located 1 hour west of
Edmonton.

2. A canola field near the community of Bentley.
Bentley happens to be where my Dad and
Melody's Mom are from.

3. A riverboat giving a cruise in Heritage Park in
Calgary.

4. The McKay Avenue School in Edmonton.
This was the first Brick schoolhouse in
Edmonton.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1100% complete

Photo Details

Heather ace
What a great idea, Brian (to share your Alberta photos)! These four shots capture some of Alberta's varied and wonderful features! (I especially like the yellow canola field, I must admit) Big fav!
September 2nd, 2022  
Taffy ace
Nice to have a sense of the city.
September 2nd, 2022  
Jim R ace
I always enjoy seeing the giant pysanky from Vegreville. It reminds me of the rich heritage that our early settlers brought to the prairies.
September 2nd, 2022  
KWind ace
Great collage.
September 2nd, 2022  
