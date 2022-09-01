Alberta Day

Our current Premier will officially be stepping down from his position in a month. A few weeks ago he decided to initiate a new holiday in Alberta.

Sept 1st 1905 was when Alberta entered into the Dominion of Canada as an official province. So our Premier decided that Sept 1st would now be Alberta Day.

So as a result l have decided over the next few days to share a variety of photos that l have taken over the years that show off a number of things that make Alberta a great province.

Today starting at the top left and going clockwise

1. Giant Easter Egg in the Ukrainian community

of Vegreville located 1 hour west of

Edmonton.



2. A canola field near the community of Bentley.

Bentley happens to be where my Dad and

Melody's Mom are from.



3. A riverboat giving a cruise in Heritage Park in

Calgary.



4. The McKay Avenue School in Edmonton.

This was the first Brick schoolhouse in

Edmonton.