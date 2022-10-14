Alberta Hotel

The Alberta Hotel had its beginning in 1883 as a one story building. Over the next 20 years there were a few additions made to it. It remained in operation until the early 1980's.

When the Federal Government decided to build Canada Place it chose the site where the Hotel sat.

So the Hotel was torn down brick by brick piece by piece. With each one being labeled and numbered and put into storage.

About ten years ago the gentleman who had done that decided to rebuild the Hotel. All the pieces were pulled out of storage and the job of rebuilding the Hotel began.

The city provided space right next door to Canada Place.

When it reopened the owner decided not to run it as a hotel but instead leased space to CKUA Radio and an Italian restaurant