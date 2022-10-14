Previous
Next
Alberta Hotel by bkbinthecity
Photo 4061

Alberta Hotel

The Alberta Hotel had its beginning in 1883 as a one story building. Over the next 20 years there were a few additions made to it. It remained in operation until the early 1980's.
When the Federal Government decided to build Canada Place it chose the site where the Hotel sat.
So the Hotel was torn down brick by brick piece by piece. With each one being labeled and numbered and put into storage.
About ten years ago the gentleman who had done that decided to rebuild the Hotel. All the pieces were pulled out of storage and the job of rebuilding the Hotel began.
The city provided space right next door to Canada Place.
When it reopened the owner decided not to run it as a hotel but instead leased space to CKUA Radio and an Italian restaurant
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I like your POV and the light and haze surrounding it.
October 15th, 2022  
amyK ace
Lovely building; nicely photographed
October 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise