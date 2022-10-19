A Great Read

I am currently involved in a 50 Day Gratitude Challenge. Today's Challenge was to name a book that you are grateful reading and what did it teach you.

I love reading and have so many books to choose from. My choice was Orr My Story by Bobby Orr.

Bobby Orr in my opinion was one of the greatest players in the NHL and certainly the greatest defenseman to play the game.

This book was not about what his career and accomplishments. Rather what I learned was what allowed him to succeed. I learned the importance of never giving up on your dreams and surrounding yourself with the right people to help you succeed. It also taught me how to overcome devastating challenges that a person may face in their life.

It is a great book and I highly recommend it