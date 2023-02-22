Previous
Next
Edmonton In Black and White....The Great Escape by bkbinthecity
Photo 4192

Edmonton In Black and White....The Great Escape

Just down the way from the building in yesterday's post is this building. I decided that the fire escape made a nice subject for a black and white photo
22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise