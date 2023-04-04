Sign up
Photo 4233
A Bidie In The Tree Top
Caught a glimpse of this woodpecker in the tree. We don't see them around here to often
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
bird
,
woodpecker
Maxine Lathbury
Well spotted
April 5th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great find and capture.
April 5th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Great shot
April 5th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great spot.
April 5th, 2023
