A Bidie In The Tree Top by bkbinthecity
A Bidie In The Tree Top

Caught a glimpse of this woodpecker in the tree. We don't see them around here to often
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Maxine Lathbury
Well spotted
April 5th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great find and capture.
April 5th, 2023  
Agnes ace
Great shot
April 5th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great spot.
April 5th, 2023  
