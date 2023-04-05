Sign up
Photo 4234
They Are Back
While out running errands today we spotted these Geese. It is nice to see them back for another season
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
birds
,
canada
,
geese
Harbie
ace
Spring is here!!
April 6th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Opposite of here. They winter here.
April 6th, 2023
winghong_ho
It is always nice to see birds returning home, including these geese.
April 6th, 2023
