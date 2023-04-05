Previous
They Are Back by bkbinthecity
Photo 4234

They Are Back

While out running errands today we spotted these Geese. It is nice to see them back for another season
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Harbie ace
Spring is here!!
April 6th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Opposite of here. They winter here.
April 6th, 2023  
winghong_ho
It is always nice to see birds returning home, including these geese.
April 6th, 2023  
