Celebrating 40 Years by bkbinthecity
Photo 4329

Celebrating 40 Years

Today we celebrated our 40th Wedding Anniversary.
Middle picture was our wedding day July 9th 1983

Top left we got dressed up and went to July favorite Starbucks July 9th 2013

Top right taken on July 6th 2013 at a formal celebration

Bottom pictures taken July 9th 2023 when we we went out for dinner at the Hotel MacDonald
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking collage. Happy Anniversary to you both!
July 10th, 2023  
