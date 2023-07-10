Sign up
Celebrating 40 Years
Today we celebrated our 40th Wedding Anniversary.
Middle picture was our wedding day July 9th 1983
Top left we got dressed up and went to July favorite Starbucks July 9th 2013
Top right taken on July 6th 2013 at a formal celebration
Bottom pictures taken July 9th 2023 when we we went out for dinner at the Hotel MacDonald
10th July 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking collage. Happy Anniversary to you both!
July 10th, 2023
