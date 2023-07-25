Previous
On The Promenade by bkbinthecity
Photo 4345

On The Promenade

Today l had some free time so we stopped on the Victoria Promenade. This is the Annamoe Mansion which is the first apartment building built on the promenade . It was built by Robert Barton in 1914. Named after his hometown in Ireland
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I like the way you framed this building, it still looks very nice for it's age.
July 26th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Stylish block.
July 26th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed…. a solid looking building.
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise