Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4345
On The Promenade
Today l had some free time so we stopped on the Victoria Promenade. This is the Annamoe Mansion which is the first apartment building built on the promenade . It was built by Robert Barton in 1914. Named after his hometown in Ireland
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4345
photos
346
followers
465
following
1190% complete
View this month »
4338
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th July 2023 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apartment
,
architecture
,
building
,
ireland
Diana
ace
I like the way you framed this building, it still looks very nice for it's age.
July 26th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Stylish block.
July 26th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed…. a solid looking building.
July 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close