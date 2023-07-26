Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4346
The View
Well I am almost caught up responding to all of your comments. This is the view that the people enjoy who live in the building from yesterday's post. I was quite pleased how this panoramic shot turned out
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4346
photos
346
followers
465
following
1190% complete
View this month »
4339
4340
4341
4342
4343
4344
4345
4346
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th July 2023 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
landscape
,
valley
,
edmonton
Rick
ace
Cool capture from that pov.
July 27th, 2023
winghong_ho
Great panorama.
July 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close