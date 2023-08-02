Sign up
Previous
Photo 4353
Edmonton In Black and White....Neighborhood Street
The Oliver Neighborhood is quite old and as a result the trees are quite tall and make a lovely canopy
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
2
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4353
photos
345
followers
463
following
1192% complete
View this month »
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
4352
4353
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
1st August 2023 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
trees
,
edmonton
Corinne C
ace
Very nice B&W
August 3rd, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice leading lines.
August 3rd, 2023
