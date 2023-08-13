Edmonton In Black and White....Official Residence

On the weekends Melody loves to drive through the Government House grounds to see if any wedding parties are having their photos taken.

So on our way home from church today l pulled into the grounds and to Melody's delight there were a couple of wedding parties there.

On Sundays and Holiday Mondays the building is open to tours. So while Melody watched the wedding parties l took in the tour.

This building opened in 1913 and was the Official Residence of the Lt. Governor of Alberta until 1938. The Premier of the day had a political dispute with the Lt. Governor who refused to grant royal assent to three pieces of legislation he felt were unconstitutional. The dispute eventually made its way to the Supreme Court who ruled in favor of the Lt. Governor The Premier in turn had the heat and power shut off forcing the family out of their home making them the last family to live in the building. Everything in the building was auctioned off and the building was eventually sold.

The building was bought back by the Government in 1970. Fortunately very detailed records were kept from the auction and many original items were either bought back or donated back.

This week l will give you all a look at the inside of the building