Edmonton In Black and White ....Down In The Valley Part 2 by bkbinthecity
Edmonton In Black and White ....Down In The Valley Part 2

This view is just east of the location in yesterday's post. Here you can see the Low Level Bridge and the Muttart Conservatory
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

