Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4426
All The Bright Colours
The other day so many of you commented on this mural. That was seen in a picture of the one building.
So l went back and took a closer picture to share with everyone
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4426
photos
340
followers
451
following
1212% complete
View this month »
4419
4420
4421
4422
4423
4424
4425
4426
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th October 2023 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
colours
,
downtown
,
artwork
,
edmonton
Dorothy
ace
Oh I like that! Such a bright landscape.
October 15th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Your composition highlights the mural!
October 15th, 2023
Bill Ososki
ace
Pretty one
October 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close