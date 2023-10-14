Previous
All The Bright Colours by bkbinthecity
All The Bright Colours

The other day so many of you commented on this mural. That was seen in a picture of the one building.
So l went back and took a closer picture to share with everyone
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dorothy ace
Oh I like that! Such a bright landscape.
October 15th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Your composition highlights the mural!
October 15th, 2023  
Bill Ososki ace
Pretty one
October 15th, 2023  
