Previous
Your Guess Is As Good As Mine by bkbinthecity
Photo 4432

Your Guess Is As Good As Mine

The other day while walking around downtown l discovered this piece of artwork. I have no idea what it is supposed to represent but it certainly caught my attention
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
They look fabulous, so beautifully made. Lovely find and capture.
October 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Ooh like it, nice mosaic effect
October 21st, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Definitely attention-grabbing! They make me think of tentacles.
October 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise