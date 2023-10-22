Sign up
Previous
Photo 4434
On The Promenade
Just a simple candid shot taken on the Victoria Promenade
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th October 2023 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pictures
,
candid
Allison Williams
ace
A lovely image and great perspective.
October 23rd, 2023
