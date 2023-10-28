Previous
Dropping In To Say Hello by bkbinthecity
Photo 4440

Dropping In To Say Hello

Thanks Pat Knowles @happypat for asking about Melody. Here we are on the Promenade with our drinks from Starbucks. Enjoying a stroll despite the colder temperature
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1216% complete

Photo Details

