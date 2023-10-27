Previous
One Giant Sized Boot by bkbinthecity
Photo 4439

One Giant Sized Boot

Had a couple errands to run today. So while out walking l stopped by this Giant cowboy boot for a picture
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Love it!
October 28th, 2023  
amyK ace
Fun find
October 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise