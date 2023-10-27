Sign up
Photo 4439
One Giant Sized Boot
Had a couple errands to run today. So while out walking l stopped by this Giant cowboy boot for a picture
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
2
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
27th October 2023 1:25pm
Tags
cowboy
,
giant
,
boot
,
landmark
Jessica Eby
Love it!
October 28th, 2023
amyK
ace
Fun find
October 28th, 2023
