Previous
A Quick Pic by bkbinthecity
Photo 4464

A Quick Pic

Melody has come down with a bit of a cough. So she has been staying home which meant l was the one running errands today On my way home l took a moment to take a picture of the Strathcona Hotel
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Hope Melody feels better.
November 22nd, 2023  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise