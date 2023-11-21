Sign up
Previous
Photo 4464
A Quick Pic
Melody has come down with a bit of a cough. So she has been staying home which meant l was the one running errands today On my way home l took a moment to take a picture of the Strathcona Hotel
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
hotel
,
architecture
,
building
Allison Williams
ace
Hope Melody feels better.
November 22nd, 2023
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
November 22nd, 2023
