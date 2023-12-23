Sign up
Photo 4498
Deck The Halls
We made a special delivery for Christmas to the staff and residents of Chartwell Seniors Residence. While there l took a few pictures of some of their decorations
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
decorations
Suzanne
ace
Good collage of delightful decorations
December 24th, 2023
