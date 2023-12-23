Previous
Deck The Halls by bkbinthecity
Photo 4498

Deck The Halls

We made a special delivery for Christmas to the staff and residents of Chartwell Seniors Residence. While there l took a few pictures of some of their decorations
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Good collage of delightful decorations
December 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise