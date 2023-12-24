Sign up
Previous
Photo 4499
Christmas Time
This evening we gathered at my brothers house for Christmas Eve get together.
I snapped this picture of their tree with their dog Lucy checking me out
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
4
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4499
photos
331
followers
444
following
1232% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
24th December 2023 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
dog
,
christmas
,
family
,
pet
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene.
December 25th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Beautiful Christmas shot! The Lighting looks so nice and soft, and I like the way you've framed the scene.
Merry Christmas to you and Melody!
December 25th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful tree & Lucy is certainly watching you!
December 25th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lucy is boss, clearly!
December 25th, 2023
Merry Christmas to you and Melody!