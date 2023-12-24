Previous
Christmas Time by bkbinthecity
This evening we gathered at my brothers house for Christmas Eve get together.
I snapped this picture of their tree with their dog Lucy checking me out
24th December 2023

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene.
December 25th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
Beautiful Christmas shot! The Lighting looks so nice and soft, and I like the way you've framed the scene.

Merry Christmas to you and Melody!
December 25th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful tree & Lucy is certainly watching you!
December 25th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lucy is boss, clearly!
December 25th, 2023  
