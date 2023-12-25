Previous
Merry Christmas by bkbinthecity
Photo 4500

Merry Christmas

Took this shot as we left Melody's parents place tonight
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 26th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely, merry Christmas to you both, hope you had a good day!
December 26th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good shot. Merry Xmas.
December 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot. But it looks too cold for me!!
December 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
Looks like a Christmas card.
December 26th, 2023  
