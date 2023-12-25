Sign up
Photo 4500
Merry Christmas
Took this shot as we left Melody's parents place tonight
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4500
photos
329
followers
442
following
1232% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th December 2023 10:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lights
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 26th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely, merry Christmas to you both, hope you had a good day!
December 26th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good shot. Merry Xmas.
December 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot. But it looks too cold for me!!
December 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks like a Christmas card.
December 26th, 2023
