Photo 4501
A Delicious Meal
One of the advantages of marrying into a Dutch family are many of the different meals l have had over the years.
Here are some pictures of a nice light meal of croquettes on a a bunch and some Dutch decoration to go with it
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
meal
dutch
croquettes
Diana
ace
such a great collage of your lovely meal and colourful decorations.
December 27th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely collage of tasty food.
December 27th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Looks delicious!
December 27th, 2023
